Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide an update to the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m.
He will be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.
Find the Recorder's coverage of COVID-19 here.
Watch:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.