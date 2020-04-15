The Indianapolis Recorder will host a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. April 16 about continuing your child's education at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town hall, which will be broadcast on the Recorder's Facebook page, will also address racial achievement gaps.
Panelists will be Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson and Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Superintendent Shawn Smith.
Recorder columnist Marshawn Wolley will be the moderator.
