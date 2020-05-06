Mayor Joe Hogsett will give an update early next week about the local plan to reopen Marion County.
Hogsett said during a May 6 briefing the county’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 15, and churches will not be allowed to reopen this weekend.
Marion County is on a different path to reopening than most of the rest of the state, but Hogsett said the county will adopt the same statewide phases Gov. Eric Holcomb announced.
“I hear the frustration from some that we are not moving at the same pace as other parts of the state,” Hosgett said during an update May 6. “I’d ask our residents to remember population density is an important factor in this fight.”
Marion County, the most populous county in the state, has 6,419 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the state health department, about three times more than the next highest county. The case total is updated daily.
In Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen Indiana, churches are essentially a case study. There are recommendations for how to hold services safely — including limiting the number of people in church and practicing social distancing — but there are no formal restrictions starting May 8.
Hogsett would only go as far to say churches in Marion County won’t reopen this weekend. More guidance is expected to come next week when the city gives an update to the local reopening process.
“It is in our faith that we find our strength,” Hogsett said. “I will call upon that strength for at least another week as we work to love our neighbors through our sacrifice.”
In the wake of several large gatherings that happened last weekend, Dr. Virginia Caine, the county health department director, said there should be no such gatherings this weekend.
When people do go out in public, Caine said, it’s still important to wear a face covering and stay at least six feet away from others.
“We are pleading with everyone … to treat this virus with the seriousness it deserves,” she said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor said officers are trying to take an “education-first” approach to large gatherings by dispersing crowds.
If that doesn’t work, Taylor said, officers will start issuing summonses.
Anyone who wants to report large gatherings can email the city’s Emergency Operations Center at eocmanager@indy.gov or call IMPD’s non-emergency number at 317-327-3811.
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
