New America, Urban America Forward and National Urban League have partnered to host the webinar series, "Urban America Forward Equitable Relief & Recovery." The series highlights partners and practices in eight U.S. cities that prioritize racial equity in COVID-19 relief and response.
Leaders from Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans and Washington D.C. will discuss the work of equitable relief, lessons learned and models for collaboration.
- Aug. 3 — How Practitioners are Preventing COVID-19 from Expanding the Racial Wealth Gap
- Aug. 24 — Preventing Housing Insecurity: COVID-19, Rental Assistance and Mortgage Relief
- Sept. 14 — Public-Private Partnerships: Investing in Lives and Livelihoods
- Oct. 5 — What will Urban America look like post-COVID?
The series is available on the New America COVID-19 YouTube playlist, the Urban America Forward website, and syndicated by The Indianapolis Recorder, one of America's oldest Black newspapers.
