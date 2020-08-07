New America COVID-19 Equitable Relief and Recovery
Buy Now

New America, Urban America Forward and National Urban League have partnered to host the webinar series, "Urban America Forward Equitable Relief & Recovery.The series highlights partners and practices in eight U.S. cities that prioritize racial equity in COVID-19 relief and response.

Leaders from Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans and Washington D.C. will discuss the work of equitable relief, lessons learned and models for collaboration.

The series is available on the New America COVID-19 YouTube playlist, the Urban America Forward website, and syndicated by The Indianapolis Recorder, one of America's oldest Black newspapers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.