The third installment of "COVID and the Black Community," a weekly online community conversation series, co-hosted by New America and the Recorder, and featuring local and national experts and resources, will be 2-3:30 p.m. March 14.
"Exposure: How COVID-19 Amplifies Healthcare Inequities in America," will examine the racial disparities that leave African Americans especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
Guests will be Carl Ellison, president and CEO of Indiana Minority Health Coalition; Dr. Erica Renee Huddleston; and Dr. Woody Myers, owner of Myers Ventures and former Indiana State Health Commissioner. Moderators are Oseye Boyd, editor of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper and Molly Martin, director of New America Indy.
Across the country, Black Americans are overrepresented in frontline occupations; disproportionately grappling with poverty, lack of affordable healthcare, and a lack of paid leave; a lower rate of ability to telecommute; and disproportionately impacted by conditions that increase the risk of poor outcome (heart disease, diabetes). This inequity is, quite bluntly, deadly: Consider Midwestern communities like Chicago where 70% of COVID deaths have been among Black patients or Milwaukee where the rate is 81%. In both cities the overall Black population is around 30%. Detroit — which is 80% Black — is at the heart of Michigan's outbreak.
Against a sobering backdrop, our experts will wrestle with problems and solutions.
· Data indicate that Black Americans are especially vulnerable to bad outcomes from COVID-19 — what can be done to combat this trend and how do we address it now and beyond the outbreak.
· Before this crisis, Black Americans reported unsatisfactory and, at times, traumatic experiences with healthcare providers: not being taken seriously, trouble accessing affordable care, etc. What policies and practices could help combat this inequity?
· Trust and credibility are challenges when dealing with a history of inequitable service: if and when a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is available, what are ways to ensure that Black residents have timely information and access?
