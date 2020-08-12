Salesforce announced two donations to Indianapolis Public Schools totaling $600,000.
The company donated $500,000 to the district to support professional development for educators — including racial equity training for teachers, among other initiatives — along with $100,000 for the district's COVID-19 relief fund.
"I’m proud of our plan to leverage these additional resources to impact our team & community," IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Thankful for partners who believe that we are #StrongerTogetherIPS!"
The donations to IPS are part of a $20 million commitment to large school districts around the country.
Salesforce also announced the launch of Work.com for Schools, which gives administrators and staff the technology they need to navigate the complexities of reopening and managing ongoing campus safety.
