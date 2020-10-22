Nine Indianapolis Public Schools students spent a recent weekend at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch in Brazil hiking, canoeing, fishing and shooting archery.
The students were rewarded for excelling in academics and were among the first of about 200 Indiana students who will visit the ranch. Groups this year are smaller because of COVID-19, and participants wore masks and underwent temperature checks.
Students also learned about K-9s, drones and how to drive all-terrain vehicles.
Former Marion County Sheriff John Layton founded the Youth Ranch and serves as board president. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant and two officers served as chaperones.
