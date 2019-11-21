Indianapolis Public Schools leaders don’t want to renew the district’s contract with the charter company running Emma Donnan Elementary School, citing the results of a renewal school quality review.
The IPS Board of School Commissioners will vote on that plan Nov. 21.
The private company running Emma Donnan is Charter School USA (CUSA), which also operates Thomas Carr Howe High School and Emmerich Manual High School under a state takeover contract.
The district will also ask the Indiana State Board of Education to return Emma Donnan Middle School to IPS, allowing the district to find a new path for the whole K-8 school as innovation schools.
The state hired CUSA in 2012 to turn around Emma Donnan, Thomas Carr Howe and Emerich Manaul and manage each through June 2020. Nobel Education Initiative, a nonprofit arm of CUSA, has managed the schools for the last two years.
Visit myips.org for information about the process and community meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.