The $183 million increase planned for public K-12 schools in the 2020-21 school year will remain intact, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during a COVID-19 update June 17.
The school budgets were "spared the knife," he said.
Holcomb previously directed stage agencies to cut 15% from the upcoming budget year, which begins in July. He later announced a $103 million cut to higher education.
Holcomb credited a "prudently managed" state during good and bad times economically for being able to keep K-12 public school funding in place.
State Budget Director Zac Jackson said during a meeting with the state's budget committee earlier June 17 that the state would miss revenue targets by between $3 billion and $4 billion.
When students return to classrooms, Dr. Kristina Box, the state's top health official, said there will still be "a real need for masks to be worn" when moving around together, but not necessarily when everyone is sitting at desks facing forward.
The state recently released guidelines for reopening schools, which include wearing face coverings and closing communal spaces when possible. The guidelines are recommendations, not requirements.
"At least it will allow them to be back in school with their friends and learning academically," Box said.
