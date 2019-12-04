Christel House Indianapolis would begin operating Manual High School in the 2020-21 school year if the organization’s leadership can reach an agreement with Indianapolis Public Schools. The nonprofit made the announcement in a press release Dec. 4.
Christel House would operate the school as an innovation school, meaning the organization would have autonomy from the district, and in exchange IPS would be able to count enrollment and academic performance toward district numbers.
Christel House Academy South and Christel House DORS adult high school would move from their current facility to Manual, which is a few blocks north.
The nonprofit would maintain two separate high schools on the campus for three years to allow students to complete their education at Manual. Beginning in 2021, Christel House Academy West ninth graders would join the high school’s campus at Manual.
Christel House would retain Manual’s name as part of the school’s new name.
The IPS board voted recently to not renew the district’s contract with current operator Charter School USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.