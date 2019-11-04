Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) will hold town hall meetings to finalize the district’s strategic plan. The meetings will be held in each region of the district from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14 to give parents and community members a chance to attend, learn about and discuss the district’s six priorities: student-centered teaching and learning; high-performing team; racial equity mindset; school-centered central services; engaged families, teams and partners; and sustainable finances and operations.
Each town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. Translators and childcare are available.
If possible, please plan to attend a town hall in your district or as your schedule allows. Click here for the list of school commissioners and the schools in each district. Registration is encouraged but not required.
Town hall meetings
- Nov. 4 — District 1
Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 E. Michigan St.
School board host: Michael O’Connor
RSVP here
- Nov. 6 — District 2
Arlington Middle School, 4825 N. Arlington Ave.
School board host: Venita Moore
RSVP here
- Nov. 7 — District 3
Shortridge High School, 3401 N. Meridian St.
School board host: Evan Hawkins
RSVP here
- Nov. 8 — District 4
George Washington High School, 2215 W. Washington St.
School board host: Diane Arnold
RSVP here
- Nov. 13 — District 5
Northwest Middle School, 5525 W. 34th St.
School board host: Taria Slack
RSVP here
- Nov. 14 — At-Large
Lew Wallace School 107, 3307 Ashway Drive.
School board hosts: Susan Collins and Elizabeth Gore
RSVP here
