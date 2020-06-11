Open houses are a tradition during graduation season, but like many things for the Class of 2020, this celebration has drastically changed.
Lawrence North High School graduate Sofia Solorzano’s open house plans look grim as a result of potential COVID-19-related health concerns.
“With everything that’s going on, I realized that I can’t have too many people in my home,” Solorzano said. “It’s very sad because in high school you make a lot of friends, and now they can’t celebrate with you.”
Open houses aren’t the only experience students lost this year. Not only were classes moved online, prom and other senior activities were canceled.
“Everything was hard to take in at the beginning,” Cameron Booker, a soon-to-be Warren Central High School graduate, said. “I didn’t get to take senior pictures or enjoy the last moments with my baseball team.”
Cameron’s mother, Yvette, hopes to have a celebration and still adhere to social distancing recommendations.
“Open houses will definitely be different,” she said. “We’ll probably still try to involve family by doing a drive-by celebration. We still want him to have his opportunity to shine.”
Despite the sudden cancellations and modifications, both students are excited about the future. Solorzano, who hopes to become a lawyer, is headed to Ivy Tech Community College to pursue a degree in paralegal studies. Booker plans to obtain an associate’s degree in welding and continue to play baseball.
Contact newsroom intern Mikaili Azziz at 317-924-5143. Follow her on Twitter @mikailiazziz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.