Washington Township schools voted July 13 to continue with virtual learning for the start of the upcoming school year, contrary to the initial plan of returning students to school.
The school board made the decision during a virtual meeting. The district's start date, July 30, has not changed.
Athletics are suspended until further notice.
All 11 school districts in Marion County recently announced a plan to reopen to students, and Washington Township is the first to change plans.
