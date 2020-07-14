Wayne Township schools will delay its reopening to Aug. 12 for the new school year.
The original start date was July 29. The school board voted on the decision July 13.
The move came the same day that Washington Township schools voted to continue with online learning for the start of the school year.
All 11 Marion County school districts previously had a unified plan for reopening.
The state's largest district, Indianapolis Public Schools, still plans to reopen Aug. 3. Dr. Virgnia Caine, director of the county health department, said during an IPS town hall July 13 that it's OK for schools to reopen.
