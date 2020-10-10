The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper presents a new show this October, EdGems, hosted by Educator Barnes. EdGems will give viewers insight into the educational landscape and leave them with gems of knowledge to improve education for all students, especially students of color.
Barnes has been an educator in Indiana for over a decade. She has worked for traditional public schools and public charter schools. Barnes has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels. She has had various roles in education including English teacher, English as a new language teacher, literacy coach, librarian, dean, and college adjunct instructor. This knowledge will help guide the conversations she will facilitate with education leaders and education stakeholders.
Episode 1: Getting Education Back on Track
Guests:
- Patricia Payne, IPS director of Racial Equity
- Patrick Jones, Mind Trust senior vice president of Leadership and Equity
- Dr. Warren Morgan, IPS chief academic officer
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 13
Episode 2: Bringing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work to Life
Guests:
Dr. Dennisha Murff, principal of Westlake Elementary
Justine Gonzalez, founder and principal consultant of Educator’s Aide
Tarrell Berry, IDOE school improvement specialist
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 10
Episode 3: Black in the Suburbs: Improving Educational Experiences of Black Students in the Suburbs of Indy
Guests: To be finalized
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 3
