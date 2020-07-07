Since the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals have rigidly adhered to the quarantine and social distancing guidelines that have been established, which includes avoiding regularly scheduled appointments with health care providers. In an effort to avoid contracting COVID-19 in recent months, some individuals have avoided going to health care facilities when circumstances dictate that maybe they should go and be checked out by a provider.
Eskenazi Health encourages everyone to remain vigilant in having regular check-ups and staying current with vaccines and medications. To that end, the following measures are being taken at all Eskenazi Health facilities to protect you and our staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Many appointments with Eskenazi Health providers of late have been taking place via telephone or through telehealth visits. This will continue, but we are also carefully resuming some in-person appointments and procedures.
• We are keeping the number of visits and procedures that we do each day much lower than usual to decrease the number of people in our buildings.
• Everyone in Eskenazi Health buildings is required to wear a face mask. This includes all patients, visitors and staff members. We will provide masks for those who need them. Masks reduce the spread of the virus especially from people just coming down with the infection who may not know they are getting sick. We wear masks to protect others, not just ourselves.
• We are screening people entering our buildings for illness. We do not allow our staff to come to work if they feel sick.
• We have placed hand sanitizers at all entrances and where patients and staff travel in our buildings. Please use them when you are here.
• We are cleaning all surfaces that people touch, such as door handles, table tops, and the arms of chairs, frequently. The procedures we use to clean all of our patient care rooms are proven to kill the virus.
• We have arranged waiting areas to keep people well separated from each other.
• We are limiting visitors to one adult visitor for patients undergoing procedures to reduce the number of people in our buildings.
People who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their health care provider immediately. If you are ill with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your health center or clinic before coming to your appointment. At Eskenazi Health, please call 317.880.7666 before coming to your appointment. Health care professionals are available 24/7 to answer questions on symptoms and direct you to the most appropriate care. It is important to first call before arriving at Eskenazi Health. You can also connect with your primary care provider’s office through your Eskenazi Health MyChart account online at EskenaziHealth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.