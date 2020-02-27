The Center for Leadership Development will host an HBCU Experience Workshop for students interested in attending a historically Black college or university 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27 at its location, 2425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.
The workshop will feature a panel of alumni from HBCUs. Students may ask questions and learn how the panelists’ experience at a HBCU helped them accomplish their professional goals.
