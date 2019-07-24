News In Brief

The Flava Fresh contemporary art exhibition is currently showcasing over 64 local artists. It features novice, up-and-coming and established artists from many different styles. The exhibition is free and open to the public Aug. 6-30 at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave. Featured artists will speak about their work 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16.

