Measure to fight food deserts passes
The Indianapolis City-County Council passed Proposal 258, a measure allocating $580,000 to fighting food deserts, on July 15. The money will go to four programs: a partnership with Lyft offering discounted rides to and from grocery stores, a mobile grocery store that will regularly stop in food deserts, training local “food champions” on how to develop neighborhood strategies to combat food insecurity and the development of a Food Compass app informing Indianapolis residents about nearby food pantry locations, hot meal sites and other food assistance options.
Supporters called the measure a good first step to combat food deserts.
“This proposal jumpstarts some solid ideas” said Council President Vop Osili. “We’re taking ideas that are shovel ready, based on input from a range of community members and implementing them today, with the understanding that we may make additional changes to keep serving our neighborhoods better as we go forward. Proposal 258 is the beginning of a conversation that the council, the mayor and the community need to have to find a long-term, sustainable solution to addressing the hunger, food insecurity, food deserts and food access issues that are faced by far too many in Indianapolis.”
