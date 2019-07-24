The Starfish Initiative, a nonprofit increasing high school graduation and college enrollment rates among low-income students in Marion County through mentorship, named Paula A. Price its Mentor of the Year. Price is the chief financial officer of Macy’s and a former lecturer at Harvard Business School. The Starfish Initiative will celebrate both its 16th anniversary and Paula’s award at the Shining Star Celebration at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 29 at 40 E. St. Clair St.
“Starfish is delighted to recognize Paula A. Price as an exemplar and inspiration to the 475 college-educated Indianapolis volunteers who selflessly mentor our 475 high potential yet vulnerable teens to overcome the barriers of poverty and become the first in their families to attend college,” said Gisele Garraway, president and CEO of the Starfish Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.