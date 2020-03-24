Update: The call center is operational but experiencing high call volume.
Help still available via email
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s call center to field industry questions about Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-08, which provides for essential and non-essential business operations, infrastructure and government functions while the state observes a stay-at-home order from March 25-April 7 is temporarily down.
The Critical Industries Hotline is still available by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov. The center is for business and industry questions only.
Please read Gov. Holcomb’s executive order and this FAQ page to clarify restrictions and acceptable activities and services under Monday’s Executive Order.
All of Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Orders can found here.
