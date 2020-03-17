Residents who want to patronize restaurants affected by COVID-19 restrictions will find it easier after Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced special parking provisions for carryout. The city will designate up to two parking meters in front of any local restaurant that requests as “Carry-Out Parking Only.”
Restaurant owners can request signage by emailing their business name, owner name, contact information, parking zone and restaurant location to carryoutparking@indy.gov. Signage will be placed as soon as possible, given the volume of requests.
The Marion County Public Health Department yesterday ordered that restaurants are prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers starting from 8 a.m. March 17 but may continue to prepare and offer food via carryout, delivery or drive-through. At this time the measures will be in place until April 5.
Residents and businesses should visit the city’s COVID-19 resource guide, which can be viewed at indy.gov/covid. The mobile friendly site connects individuals, students, and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with community resources. Spanish speaking residents can view the Resource Guide here. Individuals who are unable to navigate the city’s website can call 317-327-4MAC between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk to a customer service representative.
