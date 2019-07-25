“What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness, but is love, and wisdom and compassion toward one another.” — Robert F. Kennedy
That phrase is carved on a monument outside the Kennedy-King Memorial Center, which was the site for the National Urban League Annual Conference kickoff July 24.
Those words, spoken by Kennedy shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., coincide with the National Urban League 2019 Conference’s theme: “Getting 2 Equal: United Not Divided.”
National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial opened the press conference commemorating the inspirational landmark.
Morial highlighted key events happening throughout the conference such as the Career and Networking Fair, Small Business Matters Summit and Community Family Day. He thanked the various companies and sponsors that helped the conference come to life.
He emphasized the conference is not only for National Urban League members and affiliates, but also citizens of Indianapolis.
National Urban League Chairman of Board Michael Neidorff said he believes there is no organization better suited to address challenges of urban communities.
He believes the organization is cohesive, and truly understands and addresses issues facing the underserved.
Neidorff attributes this accomplishment largely to the collaboration between the community, government and public.
Anthony “Tony” Mason, Indianapolis Urban League president, said he was initially hesitant about hosting the conference. Mason has worked administrative positions for the Indiana Black Expo and Indianapolis Super Bowl Committee, so he knows what goes into planning major events.
But after recognizing all of the support from the community and title sponsors, he decided to go for it.
There are various anniversaries for the conference this year, such as the 20th anniversary of the National Urban League Young Professionals and 30th anniversary of the Youth Leadership Summit.
“This will make it special,” Mason said.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said Indianapolis is thrilled to host the event, strengthen the community, and alleviate economic and racial divisions.
“We are only as strong as our most vulnerable residents,” he said.
