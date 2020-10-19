State Rep. Vanessa Summers will moderate “Being Black and Pregnant: COVID-19 and Racism.” Panelists include Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Public Health Department director; Sen. Jean Breaux; Carl Ellison, Indiana Minority Health Coalition president and CEO; and Dr. Kristina Box, State Health Commissioner.
The discussion will be livestreamed 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 on the Not One More Project Facebook page.
Exhibit features work of Black Lives Matter muralists
“EIGHTEEN: Black Lives Matter” which showcases the 18 local artists who created the Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue will open Oct. 23 at Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St. in Broad Ripple. Indianapolis Art Center is open seven days a week. Admission is free. Visit indplsartcenter.org for hours of operation.
The exhibit includes paintings, chalk work and digital design as well as art for sale.
Each artist created a letter, symbol or image for the mural.
#: Jarrod Dortch
B: Nathaniel Rhodes
L: Rebecca Robinson
A: Amiah Mims
C: Billy Hoodoo
K: Kevin West
L: John G. Moore
I: Gary Gee
V: Deonna Craig
E: Rae Parker
S: Ess McKee
M: Wavy Blayne
A: Harriet Watson
T: FITZ
T: Israel Solomon
E: Shamira Wilson
R: Ashley Nora
Fist: Fingercreations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.