Bill Shrewsberry, founder of Shrewsberry and Associates LLC, received the 2019 Charles L. Whistler Award from the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee (GIPC) and Mayor Joe Hogsett.
The award recognizes those who bring together the public and private sectors outside the context of their profession.
Shrewsberry has held numerous public offices, including executive director of the White River State Park, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Administration, executive assistant to Gov. Evan Bayh and deputy mayor of Indianapolis for Mayor Bart Peterson. He has also served on the boards of The Mind Trust, IUPUI, IU School of Public and Environmental Affairs, IU Methodist Health Foundation, Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Indiana Sports Corp and GIPC.
“Bill Shrewsberry epitomizes Chuck Whistler’s grand legacy of selfless, humble, quiet, impactful leadership that has made such a meaningful difference in this city,” said Murray Clark, chair of the award selection committee and partner at Faegre Baker Daniels. “He is an exceptional addition to the lineup of past award winners who have contributed mightily over the last many decades in making our city the outstanding, progressive and welcoming place it is today.”
Hogsett will present the award to Shrewsberry at a breakfast Dec. 4 at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center, 2820 N. Meridian St.
