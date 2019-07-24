News In Brief

As part of Onyxfest 2019, the District Theater will host a of “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story.” The play dives into the rich African American history of the Indiana Avenue District using drama, comedy and music. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. July 25-27 and 4 p.m. July 27 at 627 Massachusetts Ave. Tickets are available at indyfringe.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.