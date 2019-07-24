As part of Onyxfest 2019, the District Theater will host a of “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story.” The play dives into the rich African American history of the Indiana Avenue District using drama, comedy and music. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. July 25-27 and 4 p.m. July 27 at 627 Massachusetts Ave. Tickets are available at indyfringe.org.
