If you haven't enrolled in Marketplace health coverage, the deadline has been extended to 3 a.m. Dec. 18. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have decided to accommodate the last-minute enrollments for January 1, 2020 coverage.
Visit HealthCare.gov or CareSource.com/Marketplace for additional information.
