IndyGo is extending free rides for the Red Line through Nov. 10 as residents get a rare opportunity to appreciate a missed deadline.
IndyGo announced Sept. 26 that it became clear new ticketing machines for the Red Line wouldn’t be ready in time. The organization also cited several riders experiencing “issues with service” since the Red Line opened Sept. 1.
IndyGo recently awarded a contract to Flowbird Group to modernize its fare system, which will include a mobile application, website, reloadable fare cards and ticket vending machines. Those vending machines aren’t able to accept bills for cash transactions yet, according to a press release from IndyGo.
“We are collaborating proactively with Flowbird and are optimistic the new machines will be up-and-running soon,” said Justin Stuehrenberg, vice president of planning and capital projects. “At the same time, we’ve made it clear to the company they must be accountable to our contract.”
