Celebrate Christmas with the Recorder Women’s Auxiliary with good music, good food and good company 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Marriott North, 3645 River Crossing Parkway. Proceeds from the event benefit Recorder Women’s Auxiliary scholarships and charities. Donations: $50. For more information contact, Virginia Mason, 317-923-7394, or Thelma Powell, 317-626-0497.
All-Star Legacy Project
Youth-serving organizations have an opportunity to apply for grants through the 2021 NBA All-Star Legacy Project in conjunction with the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Twenty-one nonprofit organizations will be awarded grants up to $50,000. Projects will support “We Grow Basketball Here” and “We Grow Community Here” initiatives. Applicants must be a nonprofit youth-serving organization in Indiana and demonstrate sustainability after the NBA All-Star game. Grants must be used for capital projects, and construction on those projects must begin in 2020 with a goal of completion by February 2021. Applications are accepted through Dec. 31, 2019. To apply, visit www.nba.com/pacers/2021-nba-all-star-legacy-project.
Monthly meeting
The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and First Financial Bank have partnered and are inviting members of the community to attend the November meeting to learn how this partnership will benefit IMA churches and their members. The meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at Galilee Baptist Church, 2624 E. 25th St.
Monthly Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance meetings are 9:30 a.m. every first Tuesday at Galilee Baptist Church.
