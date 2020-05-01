Beginning May 4, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will reopen by appointment only for transactions that are unavailable online. BMV Connect kiosks are also available by appointment only.
Branch appointments are for the following transactions only:
- Knowledge Testing
- Commercial Driver License
- New Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card*
- Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card
- Replacement Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card
- Title Transfer
- Update to an Existing Title
- New Registration
- Disability Placard
*Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.
The BMV encourages Indiana residents to complete as many transactions as possible online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.