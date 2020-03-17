INDIANAPOLIS — In a continuing effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has announced additional efforts.
Here are additional directives from Gov. Holcomb:
- Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order March 16 memorializing that day’s announcements. A copy of the executive order is attached. Here is a link to the press release: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/gov-holcomb-announces-more-steps-to-slow-the-spread-of-covid-19/
- The governor’s executive order also actives the Indiana National Guard to be on duty to assist as needed.
- The governor’s executive order also delays non-essential public meetings. For essential meetings, one member is required to be physically present, but other members will be allowed to participate electronically.
- Bars, nightclubs and restaurants should now be closed to dine-in patrons. They may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March. The governor expects those businesses to comply with the directive for the safety of Hoosiers in their communities without the need to call for enforcement measures.
- Indiana Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program has provided guidance to WIC agencies to help them continue to serve clients while protecting staff and their families. https://www.in.gov/isdh/19691.htm
- The CDC has issued new guidance for when people can come out of self-isolation or quarantine. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
- The ISDH call center continues to experience high volume. Hoosiers with general questions are encouraged to visit the website in.gov/coronavirus for more information. ISDH has implemented a toll-free call center at 877-826-0011 that includes options for healthcare providers as well as the public. Call center staff will not offer medical advice or provide test results.
- The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has 12 Workforce Regions throughout the state. At least one WorkOne is open in each region, except Marion County. DWD is working with that local WorkOne to ensure unemployment insurance claimants who need access to a computer have that access.
- The DWD office in the Indiana Government Center South in Marion County is open from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and has computers available for use.
- Here is a link to FAQ on Unemployment Insurance: https://www.in.gov/dwd/files/Indiana_Unemployment_FAQ.pdf
- The Indiana State Library is now closed to the public. Access to the library’s online services, such as Ask-A-Librarian, INSPIRE and the Digital Collections, will continue to be available without interruption.
More information may be found at the ISDH website at in.gov/coronavirus/ and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.