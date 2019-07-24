News In Brief

Enroll Indy, a service that helps families choose schools, can help students not yet enrolled for the fall 2019-20 school year find a school. Those interested should contact Enroll Indy at 317-426-3234 or info@enrollindy.org or visit enrollindy.org. They can visit the office at 120 E. Walnut St. The normal hours are from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the organization will also be open until 7 p.m. July 31 and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.