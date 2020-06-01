As we remain home as much as possible and practice social distancing to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it may seem like we can do little to affect the wider world in positive ways. But perhaps now more than ever, we realize the importance of collectively keeping each other and our environment healthy. This includes our waterways, the sources for our cleaning and drinking water. You can make a difference to the health of your community right from your own home, as an owner or a renter, by making some simple water-friendly choices.
In the House
It is important to use the water we need to wash our hands (frequently), groceries, surfaces and other items to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are a couple of actions we can keep in mind that will help improve our waterways and can help conserve water from inside our homes:
- Dispose of fats, oils and grease (FOG), once cooled, in the trash instead of down the drain. Many of us are cooking more often with many restaurants closed. You can help our waterways by avoiding rinsing FOG down drains.
- Only flush items down the toilet that will break down in water. Wipes, any plastics and heavy paper towels are not made to be flushed and could cause you expensive plumbing problems later.
- Get the kids involved and keep them occupied learning the value of water with local artist Tyeesha Bradley’s beautiful coloring pages at ourwaterways.org/kidsactivities. Download and print, or color on any device through online drawing applications.
In the Yard
Getting out in your yard or neighborhood green space to plant beautiful flowers or a vegetable garden can be a great activity during this time of isolation. The following practices can get you started, protect our waterways, and conserve water:
- Plant a vegetable garden, which can provide nourishment right from home and improves soil and groundwater. Garden smart avoiding fertilizers and lawn chemicals that run off in the rain and harm our waterways. Practice using companion species planting to prevent disease and bug infestations.
- Use the Residential Invasive Species Removal Guide at ourwaterways.org/invasives to remove and replace invasive species with beneficial native ones with deep roots that help clean our waterways and attract important pollinators to your garden.
- Install a rain barrel to collect water for use in your yard to save on water during dry months and direct your downspouts to native planting areas to help water drain into the ground rather than creating stormwater runoff carrying pollutants to our waterways. Kheprw Institute sells rain barrels as one of their social enterprises at kheprw.org/express-yourself-rain-barrels/.
In the Neighborhood
Urban green spaces are opportunities to get out of the house and connect to our natural world. Here are a few ideas for using your outdoor time to make a positive impact on the environment as you go:
- Pick up trash on your walks, while you enjoy the benefits that being outside and in nature provides you and your family. It is still safe and healthy to go on walks and visit urban green spaces as long as you practice social distancing. You can get started by learning more about Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s Adopt-a-Block program by visiting kibi.org/adopt-block.
- Clear the storm drains near your home and in your neighborhood. Storm drains often collect debris like leaves and trash that end up harming our waterways. Clogged storm drains also increase street flooding, especially during heavy Spring rains. You can even adopt a storm drain near you by visiting Indiana Clear Choices Clean Water at indiana.clearchoicescleanwater.org/service/adopt-a-storm-drain.
Learn more about how to make a positive difference for our waterways and save a little money in your home, yard and community with ROW’s All Things Water Homeowner Guide at ourwaterways.org/homeownerguide.
Julie Rhodes is collective impact director of Reconnecting to Our Waterways.
