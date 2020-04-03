Indiana Diaper Bank received a $10,000 emergency grant from Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a Central Indiana Community Foundation Fund, to provide diapers and wipes to 2,500 children throughout Central Indiana. Indiana Diaper Bank works with social service agencies to distribute supplies to families with infants and young children. Those in need of diapers should call 211.
Help for small businesses
Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Verizon have partnered to create an emergency fund for small businesses. MWBEs are encouraged to apply for the grant. The application takes about eight minutes to complete online. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 4.
Each recipient is limited to one grant per tax ID.
For information or troubleshooting, email verizongrantsinfo@lisc.org.
In addition, LISC Indianapolis and Kiva have partnered to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with access to 0% interest loans up to $15,000. To apply visit, kiva.org/borrow. For questions or more information, contact Geoffrey Jones at indianapolis@local.kiva.org.
Families will receive full SNAP benefits
More than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in April when distributions begin April 5 to help families purchase food during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows states to provide the maximum SNAP allotment to households. Households already receiving the maximum benefit won’t receive additional benefits.
New applications authorized in April will receive the maximum allotment for their household size.
