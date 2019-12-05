Join the fictional town Freetown Village as “residents” explore how African Americans celebrated Christmas after freedom.
The play “Freetown Village Celebrates Christmas” will examine the significance of family and cultural traditions, the spirit of giving and the importance of family during Christmas in the 1870s. Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 2153 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit freetownvillage.org or Eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Discussing consent legislation
Women Changemakers, a task force of Women4Change Indiana, will host a panel discussion on the merits of enacting legislation that defines consent in an effort to support victims of sexual violence and human trafficking. The panel, part of the Listen, Connect, Participate series, will feature State Rep. Karlee Macer; State Rep. Donna Schaibley; Tracey Horth Krueger, CEO, Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault; Katie Melnick, Marion County deputy prosecutor; Denise Herd, president, Herd Strategies. Sexual assault and domestic violence survivors’ groups will exhibit at 5:30 p.m.
The panel discussion will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Julia Carson Government Center, 300 E. Fall Creek Drive North. The event is free but registration is requested at https://bit.ly/2RiRG0q.
High school sports on TV
WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will broadcast up to 80 Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC) high school games throughout the year, starting with the Lawrence Central High School vs. Lawrence North High School basketball game at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 on MyINDY-TV 23. The Hall of Fame Classic will be broadcast Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 on MyINDY-TV 23. A full schedule will be announced at a later date.
Schools included in MIC are Ben Davis, Carmel, Center Grove, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Pike and Warren Central high schools.
