The first in a series of public meetings about public safety will be 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6. The meeting will be held virtually to allow as much participation as possible. The first conversation will discuss the results from the online survey launched in July, which sought feedback on the current state of public safety. Data gathered by the NYU School of Criminal Justice Lab will also be discussed. The session will allow for community input on policy and safety priorities as well as create space for residents to share about their experience.
Deputy Mayor Dr. David Hampton will be emcee for the community conversation and several members of the city-county council will host the event.
“We continue to listen to our residents on how they perceive public safety throughout their communities and the changes they are expecting,” said Mayor Hogsett. “These community conversations are our unceasing commitment to the mission in creating equitable and fair enforcement of the law and safer neighborhoods.”
Who:
Deputy Mayor Dr. David Hampton
Majority Leader Maggie A. Lewis
Chairmen Leroy Robinson and Monroe Gray
Councillors John Barth, Crista Carlino, and Jessica McCormick
When:
5:30 p.m. Aug. 6
Where:
Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86386000849
Meeting ID: 863 8600 0849
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,86386000849# US (New York)
+13017158592,,86386000849# US (Germantown)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 863 8600 0849
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kccS0K1HE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.