It’s Veterans Day! And as a way to thank active duty military personnel and veterans for their service, local restaurants are offering free meals and then some.
16-Bit Bar + Arcade: Free koozie with purchase of a canned beer.
54th Street: Free entree up to $12. Plus, enter to win a free gift card.
Another Broken Egg Cafe: Free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee.
Applebee's— One free meal for dine-in only.
Arni's: Free entrée.
Aspen Creek Grill: Free meal from special menu.
Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread up to $15 value.
BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse: Free entrée under $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Not valid toward Daily Brewhouse Specials Half Off Pizza, alcoholic beverages or gift cards. Dine-in only.
Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu. Breakfast served all day.
Bonefish Grill: Free appetizer. Large portion of tuna sashimi not available. Also, save 10% off on any visit.
Boston Market: Free individual meal when you buy an individual meal with a drink Nov. 11-12. Coupon required from www.bostonmarket.com.
Boulder Creek Dining Company: Free entrée.
Bru Burger Bar: Free entrée.
Bubba's 33: Free meal from a special menu and choice of any Coca-Cola product, coffee or iced or sweet tea from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless wings and fries.
Cafe 251: Free entrée.
Carrabba's Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase. Also, save 10% off on any visit.
Charbonos: Free entrée.
Chili's: Free meal from a special menu.
Chipotle: Buy any burrito, bowl, salad or taco and get one free.
Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal, one-topping pizza.
Cicis: Free adult buffet. Coupon required.
City Barbeque: Get a free sandwich, two sides and regular beverage.
Condado Tacos: Two free tacos.
Country Pride: Free meal from a special menu.
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte. In addition, receive discounts on military themed or licensed products.
Croûte Baking Company: Free entrée.
Denny's: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.
Dunkin': Free donut. Plus, first 50 veteran or active military participants receive a thank you card from the community.
Famous Dave's: Free two-meat lunch combo with a side and cornbread.
Fazoli's: Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.
Flying J: Free hot beverage and breakfast item via a special offer in the app.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Get a free combo meal card good through Nov. 30.
GetGo: Free coffee, cappuccino or fountain beverage of any size. Offer is extended to EMS, firemen and police.
Golden Corral: Free "thank you" dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. for the chain’s annual Military Appreciation Night.
Hooters: Free meal from special menu with the purchase of any beverage.
Houlihan's: Free meal from a special menu.
IHOP: Deal varies by location. Receive a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry pancakes or a free Red, White and Blue Combo at select locations.
IKEA: Free combo meal consisting of entrée, side salad or soup and a fountain beverage.
Iron Skillet: Free meal from a special menu.
Joella's Hot Chicken: Free meal including two Jumbo Tenders, a Southern Side, a Dippin’ Sauce and a drink.
Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo.
Livery: Free entrée.
Logan's Roadhouse: Free American Roadhouse Meal from 3-6 p.m.
McDonald's: Various offers including free Egg McMuffin Extra Value Meals, McCafe desserts or coffee. Offers differ by location.
Mesh: Free entrée.
Mitchell's Fish Market: Veterans and Gold Star Families save 20% off all food and non-alcoholic beverages. Dine-in only. Restrictions may apply.
Nesso Coastal Italia: Free entrée.
O’Charley’s: Free meal.
Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu with garlic breadsticks and choice of soup or signature house salad.
On The Border: Free Combo 2 meal. Choose two favorites from a special menu served with Mexican rice and choice of black or refried beans.
Pilot: Free hot beverage and breakfast item via a special offer in the app.
Primanti Bros.: Free classic sandwich.
Provision: Free entrée.
Ram Restaurant & Brewery: Free entrée up to $12.99 value when you buy an entrée and two beverages.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.
Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double burger and bottomless steak fries.
Rize: Free entrée.
Rock Bottom: Free entrée from a special menu, plus a VET's IPA tapping party. For each VET's IPA pint sold Nov. 11-17, 25 cents will go toward a local veterans charity.
Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie.
Squealers Barbeque Grill: Free pulled pork sandwich platter with chips and choice of barbecue beans, coleslaw or potato salad.
Starbucks: Free tall cup of brewed coffee.
Stone Creek Dining Company: Free entrée.
Tavern at the Point: Free entrée.
TCBY: First 6 ounces of frozen yogurt are free.
Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu and choice of Coca-Cola product, coffee or tea from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tried & True Alehouse: Free meal from a special menu.
Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu.
Union 50: Free entrée.
Vida: Free entrée.
Villa Italian Kitchen: Free slice of classic Neapolitan cheese pizza.
White Castle: Free breakfast combo or any 1-6 combo with coupon.
Yard House: Free appetizer.
Meal discounts
Fogo de Chão: Half off meals for veterans and active duty personnel, and up to three guests get 10% off meals.
Jet's Pizza: Get 50% off any menu-priced pizza in store only.
MacKenzie River Pizza: Save 25% off the entire table.
Marco's Pizza: Use promo code "HONOR50" to save 50% off any regular-priced pizza.
Metro Diner: Get 50% off. Also, save 10% off on any visit.
Noodles and Company: Active duty military, veterans and first responders receive 15% off year round.
Outback Steakhouse: Save 20%. In addition, all military, police, firefighters and first responders receive 10% off the entire check year round.
Sugarfire Smoke House: Save 10% off year round.
