Recorder Media staff were among the first to see “Christmas Nights of Lights” during media night Nov. 7.
More than one million LED lights are on display during the two-mile car ride. Displays include trees, snowflakes, dancing candy canes and tunnels.
“Visiting the Christmas Nights of Lights will definitely get you into the holiday spirit,” sales rep Temica Key said. “It is a must see for the entire family. It is more than just lights and music, it is a production. During that short two-mile drive you truly felt like you were in a winter wonderland. Our family has been to other holiday light shows, but none of these compared to what we saw at the state fair grounds. The entire two-mile ride was amazing. When we first started driving through, my kids didn’t want to even turn on the Christmas music, but I am glad we did because it completely enhanced the experience.”
Christmas Nights of Lights will is $7 per person and children 3 and under are free. Up to nine passengers, “A Carload Special” is $30. Part of the proceeds will go to The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, RTV6 Toy Drive and Gleaners Food Banks’ Pack the Pantries. Christmas Nights of Lights will continue through Jan. 1, 2020.
“This family-friendly, two-mile car ride through computer synchronized lights to Christmas music is a must see,” graphic designer Jeana Ouattara said. “This is good for the young and the young at heart.”
Ouattara’s 8-year-old son, Adama, agreed.
“This is great. This is so much fun!” he said.
