Van Jones, a political commentator and former special advisor to President Barack Obama, will be the keynote speaker for “Uncomfortable Truths; Healing Impact,” an event organized by the Faith and Action Project, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave.
The event is free, but tickets are required. Visit the Clowes box office or go to butlerartscenter.org. There’s a limit of two tickets.
Jones, a CNN contributor and host of “The Van Jones Show,” has weighed in on many social issues including mass incarceration and racism, but his Oct. 1 speech will deal with poverty and his experience working with people to create economic opportunities.
Following his speech, Jones will participate in a conversation with Eastern Star Church Senior Pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr., Dennis Bland from the Center for Leadership Development and Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana Vice President Betsy Delgado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.