The Mays Family Institute Diverse Speaker Series will present “Leading During a Crisis: Lessons on Philanthropy and Racial Justice” from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 27. Una Osili, associate dean for research and international programs at IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, will moderate the discussion, which will feature Marc Morial, president and CEO of National Urban League, and Tony Mason, president and CEO of Indianapolis Urban League.
The panelists will discuss leading in the areas of philanthropy and activism as the country deals with social, economic, political and racial divisions and how to create change now and in the future. Click here to register.
Seeking nominations for ‘Best and Brightest’
Junior Achievement of Indiana is seeking nominations for the 17th annual Indy’s Best and Brightest event, which will honor 100 outstanding professionals 40 years old and under in 10 different industry categories.
For a complete list of categories and nomination form, visit www.indysbestandbrightest.org. The 10 finalists in each category will be announced in January 2021, and winners will be announced in March 2021. Proceeds from the event go toward Junior Achievement of Central Indiana programs.
