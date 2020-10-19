Marion County adults affected by COVID-19 can receive free training for high-demand industries through Washington Township Adult Education. Courses are offered online and in person, depending on the industry and include dental assisting, certified clinical medial assistant, pharmacy tech, construction, appliance repair, electrical wiring, IT security specialist, IT network tech, welding and commercial driver’s license. For a full list of classes visit IndyAdultEd.com.
Those who don’t have a high school diploma may take the high school equivalency test for free. Adult basic education classes to help prepare for the test are free as well.
Interested individuals should enroll by Nov. 15.
