Early Sunday morning my sister and I sat in the back seat of an Uber after leaving the Indy Jazz Fest Block Party at The Jazz Kitchen. We chatted about how we stayed out later than anticipated, how much sleep we’d get before we had to tackle items on our to-do list and other non-consequential things.
As we talked, the topic of traffic construction came up and how it seems no matter where you go in the city, you’re confronted with orange cones or orange and white barrels. At the mention of traffic congestion, our Uber driver mentioned traffic was pretty hectic downtown because of a shooting that happened near Steak ‘n Shake a couple of hours earlier.
Being 2019 and all, we both immediately whipped out our phones in search of information on this shooting. Yes, it was true. A shooting occurred and six people were shot.
In the days since the incident, we’ve learned a fight between two groups of minors led to the shooting, which happened around 11:20 p.m. Sept. 21.
My mind raced with thoughts about the victims and why the teens were out so late without supervision. I don’t want to judge the parents without knowing the details. Some teens give even the best parents the blues, lying about their whereabouts, sneaking out, etc. So I think it’s unfair to automatically label the parents as neglectful, although that’s a knee-jerk reaction.
In the days since, though, my mind has been stuck on the access the teen or teens had to guns. I think the reason I’m stuck here is because in recent weeks we’ve heard much about the dangers of vaping and possible federal and state bans on Juul products. Currently, there are hundreds of cases of people who are ill from what seems to be a vaping-related disease. On Sept. 25, the CEO of Juul Labs resigned. In addition, the company agreed to stop advertising e-cigarettes, and it won’t lobby against the Trump administration’s plan to pull fruit flavored e-cigarettes from the market until the products are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Teens are attracted to the fruit flavors, so these moves are all part of an effort to save them.
Funny how quickly government can move to save the lives of teens when it wants. In the words of Alanis Morissette, “isn’t it ironic?”
Personally, I have no problem with government regulating vaping products to protect youth. However, that’s not the issue. The issue is government has never moved this quickly to save our children from gun violence. Why?
One reason only: money. The gun lobbyists must have tons more money than the vaping and e-cigarettes people. Losing that money strikes fear in a politician’s heart. Maybe the vaping lobbyists thought they had the same clout as the NRA, but they quickly learned otherwise. We’ve seen countless mass shootings involving children for decades now, and we haven’t moved an inch with regard to gun control in this country. But illness or death from vaping, and all of a sudden that’s public issue No. 1. Are we really falling for this?
This tells me government can move when it wants to, and politicians care when it’s easy to do so. There is no way vaping should outweigh gun violence, but it does — at least in the eyes of President Trump. Remember, he’s worried that Melania’s son could start vaping. However, if your or my child is shot and killed by a gun-wielding teen, so be it. At least they weren’t vaping.
