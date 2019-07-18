I try not to devote too much space to the man currently presiding in the White House, but sometimes I can’t help it. I know many of the words he says or tweets are distractions and meant to make us take our eye off of the important issues happening while focusing on the nonsensical.
Like many, I’m still befuddled at the election of this man. But, here we are.
Over the weekend, President Donald J. Trump tweeted: “go back and fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” His targets were U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York; Ilhan Omar, Minnesota; Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts; and Rashida Tlaib, Michigan. Funny thing is all but one are from the United States, so to go back they would simply do nothing more than stay where they are.
I read an article stating many Republicans don’t feel Trump’s statement was racist. The message they heard was if you don’t like this country, leave. I’m not surprised many of Trump’s supporters hear a different message. How else do you explain how he became president?
This idea that if you want to improve America means you don’t like it is so tired. Notice, though, it only applies to people of Black or brown skin. What’s “Make America Great Again,” if it’s not a call for change? Granted, it’s reverting to when America was good for one group in particular, but obviously this group thinks some improvement needs to happen in this country. See how racism works? Black and brown people wanting change to make their lives better = bad. White people, particularly white men, wanting to make their lives better = good. It’s like how white people tell Black American descendants of slaves to get over slavery, they weren’t responsible, while holding on to all symbols of the Confederacy. No one would utter the words, “get over it” about Sept. 11.
I really don’t know why one would be shocked by 45’s comments or the reaction of his backers. It’s not like he hasn’t proven time and again who he is, and who they are. Racists like Trump. He knows this, and he caters to them. He knows his base are white nationalists. While I definitely don’t think the man is a genius, I know he has some level of intelligence — enough to scheme and manipulate his way into the White House — so he knows what he’s doing.
In fact, he’s simply continuing the behavior he’s already exhibited. He’s made it known how he feels about people coming from certain countries. It’s why this administration has no problem separating families and keeping children and adults in overcrowded cages without hygiene products, enough food or blankets. People are standing in toilets. How is this humane? I don’t care where you come from, or if you came illegally or not, people don’t deserve to be treated this way. I often hear Black people say illegal immigrants are taking away jobs. I don’t fully believe that, but I’m not going to argue that point. Legal status doesn’t matter when it comes to treating people with dignity — especially when we know many people are seeking asylum. And, Black people in this country have been historically (and currently) treated inhumanely and without dignity!
Also, it’s very interesting the border in which all the attention is paid. The number of people crossing the Canadian border illegally has actually increased. In fiscal year 2018, 963 people came to the U.S. illegally from Canada compared to 504 in fiscal year 2017, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Granted, that pales in comparison to the number of people entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico, but why aren’t we just as focused on the northern border as we are the southern? Let’s be consistent if we say we don’t want people entering this country illegally. However, that’s not what this is really about. It’s about who is entering the country illegally.
