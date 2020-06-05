Black Indianapolis left the ranks of polite protest cities this week. After all, there isn’t really a prize for not protesting when everyone else does.
Young Black people demanded that there be a physical, yet peaceful reaction to an economic, psychological and even physical assault on Black bodies here and across the country.
To be clear, the Black community isn’t taking credit for the violent protests. Outside agitators exploited the situation. There was some looting. Protest organizers led peaceful protests — but that’s not the point.
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was certainly part of it, but for young people, so was Breonna Taylor and Ahmed Aubrey. So was Dreasjon Reed and so many others.
A multigenerational and multiracial coalition affirmed that Black Lives Matter in Indianapolis — or at least they should. Part of the point is why did it have to come to this in the first place?
I can’t help but also see the protest and its aftermath partly through the lens of the severe economic decline of the Black community. I’ve laid out the numbers on unemployment, housing and even racial achievement gaps in education. It should’ve shocked the conscience — but it didn’t.
The current community anxiety around the coming wave of evictions, Black folks wrestling with being an essential worker but not being paid to put your life at risk and having to make impossible decisions about how to educate a child when there is no internet at home let alone a computer (just using a computer can be frustrating), all during a global pandemic — Black folks are tired.
For too long there hasn’t been an us — we aren’t one city.
We tried to tell them, but they wouldn’t listen.
In some ways they still aren’t listening.
I get the city had to do something, but what’s a curfew to Black folks whose everyday living has meant fighting systems of oppression but yet another attempt at a system of oppression? It’s basically setting the time for when the civil disobedience begins — Black folks aren’t trying to be “obedient.”
To be fair sometimes there aren’t easy answers in government — but sometimes the solutions are just basic.
A recent study that includes both Dallas and Indianapolis shows what people in our community already know — IMPD has higher rates of use of force against Black people than other races. IMPD officers put their hands on Black people a lot — too much. It’s the equivalent of scientists discovering that water is wet in our community — but it’s always good to have the data.
Black folks have been fighting systems since we got to this country. And we have an array of systems set up to knock us down. And while ultimately a use of force board won’t solve all of our problems what is the point of pissing Black people off right now?
For starters we are still fighting for a use of force board with citizen participation nearly three years after it was promised by the city.
That IMPD thinks our community will accept the FOP selecting a “civilian” when they are already represented on the board, or there not being a clear majority of citizens on the police use of force board, or that it’s a good idea to put the leader of an institution that not only IMPD but citizens have significant concerns about because someone said its best practice — just stop.
There should be a clear majority of citizens. We need to be able to make recommendations for discipline. A citizen should be on the general orders board, which decides what the rules governing IMPD will be.
Do the community review of the Citizens Police Complaint Office, which again was promised three years ago.
Black people are tired — and this shouldn’t even be a fight.
What I am hearing …
Black Indianapolis is watching how the business community balances property damage versus the oppressive realities Black people face in this city. We are watching.
Two lives were lost this weekend. One of them was Chris Beaty. He was a friend. He died protecting others. Our community lost a Black businessman, an entertainer and a friend. That he died a hero protecting others is no surprise to the folks who knew him well. Rest in power, Chris.
Do not grow weary in well doing.
See you next week.
Marshawn Wolley is a lecturer, commentator, business owner and civic entrepreneur. Contact him at marshawnwolley@gmail.com.
