In the selection of new IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, Mayor Joe Hogsett has appointed only the fifth Black person to run a law enforcement agency in the city’s nearly 200-year history; and while this history is important, what matters more at this moment is the future of IMPD and its relationship with the community.
Appointed in 1992, Chief James Toler was the first Black chief of the Indianapolis Police Department — an agency founded in 1903 and now merged into IMPD with the Sheriff’s Department patrol division.
Chief Taylor joins Marion County Sheriff Frank Anderson, IMPD Chief Rick Hite and interim IPD Chief Bobby Allen as Black men who have led a law enforcement agency in Marion County.
Now retired Chief Deputy Eva Talley Sanders is likely both the longest serving and highest ranked Black female in a law enforcement agency in Marion County.
While we pause to recognize the historic significance of the moment, what is more pressing are the challenges of the future.
Over 400 Black males have been murdered during the last four years. There are unfinished reforms including a use of force board with civilian oversight and an updated use of force policy that were not completed during the previous tenure.
In addition, the Hogsett administration has yet to deliver on a review of the citizen’s police complaint process.
The recent police action shooting is a reminder that Chief Roach said he would use multi-agency investigations in fatal police action shootings as long as he was chief — but that policy is not an IMPD general orders.
There has been a lot of progress, but Chief Taylor inherits the work of unfinished reforms.
To his credit, Chief Taylor highlighted a focus on gun violence and reducing both homicides and non-fatal shootings as well as a desire to possibly expand the detective’s unit to address unsolved homicides in his first press conference as chief.
Chief Taylor, while known, is not as broadly known within the community as some other high-profile officers within IMPD. Questions regarding leadership — what will be the direction of the department, responsiveness to the families of victims of homicides, and effectively communicating with diverse and engaged communities are all very real concerns Chief Taylor will need to address immediately.
An IMPD Chief cannot be colorblind; they must see race, ethnicity — difference.
Chief Taylor constituted the only racial diversity in the executive staff during the last administration. To shift IMPD’s culture toward its future there must be a critical mass of diverse executive staff. This is a necessity for the future of a department operating in a city that is increasingly becoming more Black, Latinx, Asian American — even international in its population.
Black leaders did not call for a Black chief of police. Mayor Hogsett chose Chief Taylor because he believed he was the best man for the job. Black leaders did call for greater diversity within the executive staff, a diversity and inclusion plan that looks at hiring, retention and promotion of Black officers, as well as crime reduction plan that addresses gun violence. (Black leaders understand the new chief will need time so we will check-in in the next three to six months for these plans.)
An additional concern that will present itself is the emergence of body cameras — specifically what will happen if an officer turns the camera off? What if the camera malfunctions?
These and many other challenges involving police and community relations should be seen as an opportunity — and the community should have some patience as the new chief acclimates to the role.
We need to give him a chance.
Community leaders called for a more extensive and public search process where a consensus on key values that might undergird either what was sought for in a chief or the direction of IMPD could occur. This did not happen.
This was a missed opportunity to get community buy-in on one of the key leaders in the criminal justice system — and Chief Taylor will not benefit from what could’ve been a model process for selecting a new police chief.
Nevertheless, in comparison to the selection of former Chief Roach, and perhaps even former Chief Riggs there was more community input. Leaders with the AACI definitely made their thoughts known.
At the end of the day, a competing thought is that the mayor has to make the final call. Input is fine but it is the mayor’s prerogative — the buck stops with him.
While I would’ve preferred a more public process, I don’t get to pick the chief of police — the mayor does.
Mayor Hogsett has selected a chief of police. To his credit, he stood by his previous chief during extremely difficulty times. Chief Taylor should have the same support.
Our community will be watching for a police department ready to move to the next level.
We will be looking for leadership that drives down homicides and non-fatal shootings and defines the next future of the police and community relationship in Indianapolis built on legitimacy, transparency and accountability.
The chief’s success is now our success. Best of luck Chief Randal Taylor.
Marshawn Wolley is a lecturer, commentator, business owner and civic entrepreneur. Contact him at marshawnwolley@gmail.com.
