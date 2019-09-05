A couple of weeks ago, the Recorder published an article about the rising rate of suicide among African American teens. What was once considered taboo to Black people is becoming less so.
In May, the Journal of Community Health published a study that found the suicide rate for African American boys increased 60% from 2001 to 2017. For girls, the rate increased 182% during the same period. It was the second leading cause of death for our children during those years.
This should be cause for alarm.
Faith and religion often were deterrents for suicide among Black folk. As a child, I learned it was the one unforgivable sin. Initially, it made sense to me. Then as I got older, I wondered if someone asked for forgiveness before they died, would he or she be forgiven? As I matured even more, I realized simply telling someone he or she is going to hell if that person dies by suicide doesn’t really resolve the person’s issue(s). In fact, it could compound the issues because now you’re adding an element of guilt.
I was also taught God would never put more on you than you can bear. For me, these words are comforting. I take solace in knowing God won’t let me go through more trials than I can handle — especially when I’m going through a difficult situation. However, if I’m honest, there were times when I wondered how much more could I take?
For someone else, though, those same words may offer little comfort. To me, suicide is a clear sign that the individual felt life was unbearable and pat phrases weren’t enough. Nor is prayer. Yes, prayer works, but sometimes we need more than prayer. Sometimes we need to talk to a professional who understands mental health issues or the effects of bullying, etc. Sometimes we need medication.
It’s an interesting dichotomy. Our faith has kept us, but for some, that same faith has kept them living in hell on Earth. And what was once thought of as something “white people do” is now growing among the teens in our community. So what are we going to do?
I don’t have the solutions, but I know burying our heads in the sand isn’t the answer.
This is a community-wide problem that will take the whole community to solve. That’s why the Recorder has partnered with Radio One for their Stop the Music Roadblock 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 10 when all local affiliates will stop the music for two hours for National Suicide Prevention Month. It will be an uncomfortable, enlightening and educational conversation. You’ll have an opportunity to listen to and ask questions of experts and survivors. While I know two hours isn’t nearly enough time to answer all questions or solve the issue, I hope it’s a starting point for more dialogue and more action to save lives.
