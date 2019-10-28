This has been a precedent-setting election cycle for Black Indianapolis.
Candidates need to have Black agendas, or policies that speak directly to our community.
And we will expect them to debate our issues.
State Sen. Merritt introduced the first unequivocal Black agenda in this election cycle and perhaps in Indianapolis mayoral history. Mayor Joe Hogsett was less comfortable with the concept of a Black agenda, declaring in the morning that there needed to be one and in the evening seemingly backtracking on the idea.
Hogsett had the more difficult task in his “Presentation to the Clergy” in part because while the community may not have been aware of what his administration had done, Black leaders already knew what he was doing when they made suggestions for a Black agenda.
The request wasn’t a critique but a recognition of the scope and scale of a problem that needed increased focused from the city.
But he had another issue. Both his words and deeds offended Black leaders, which came out in a rough question and answer session.
Black pastors requested and received an apology from the mayor for offending the Black community — and while it was difficult to understand what Hogsett thought he was apologizing for — to his credit, he did apologize. But Black pastors also informed him that his presentation did not qualify as a Black agenda.
As stated earlier, the presentation covered mostly what we already knew which in many ways is actually good work that can have a positive impact on the Black community moving forward if sustained over time — but most of it didn’t really focus on the Black community.
Nevertheless, from the launching of a fund to address evictions, to Indy Achieves providing last dollar education grants, to the 25-year food insecurity commitment announced in the state of the city — there have been solid accomplishments in the Hogsett administration.
The Hogsett presentation did have some areas that either reflected recommendations from Black leaders, would have a positive disproportionate impact on our community given a Black disparity or might be leveraged by the Black community for our benefit.
Newer proposals of note included the following:
- Development of a community advisory council to inform charter application review and a school need and demand tool.
- Engagement of small claims courts to implement “interim measures” to forestall evictions.
- Using city leverage to ensure CDCs are marketing homeownership opportunities to diverse buyers and audiences.
- Broadening community representation in decision-making related to city grant funding.
- Advocate for more diversity in hiring among community development nonprofit organizations, namely in executive roles.
- Committed to examining funding practices of partner organizations and influence change, if necessary, to insure equity.
The Hogsett administration should also receive credit for increasing diversity in IMPD recruit classes.
The $18-an-hour wage that is being tied to new companies receiving tax abatements is important given the Black median income of around $32,000.
Tying future incentives to companies moving to the city to providing childcare, transportation and even training are very important steps that will no doubt benefit the Black community—if it actually happens and we get those jobs.
The mayor was able to point to the Project Indy, the city’s summer youth jobs program which boasts a strong Black participation rate just under 64%.
The mayor also announced a loan program for entrepreneurs and a contractor support loan program both of which would target minorities. But the challenge with these kinds of program is “minority” more and more excludes Black businesses — so we will see how that goes.
In its totality, no one can say the mayor isn’t doing anything.
The question is really will these programs have a significant impact on challenges facing the Black community if the mayor can’t even get himself to say that they should do so.
Notable omissions in the presentation included any mention of an Indianapolis Commission on African American Males—a consistent community ask. We have the largest Black male population in Indiana and most administrations have had some 25th floor level staffer focused on Black males.
There was no mention of the completion of police reforms suggested by the mayor following the shooting death of Aaron Bailey which included a use of force board with civilian participation and the review of the citizen’s police complaint process.
The mayor included a discussion on public safety, which I personally appreciated being at the end of the presentation instead of at the beginning. White politicians have a habit of talking public safety to Black audiences who ain’t committing crimes and who really want to know about opportunity.
What I am hearing …
The African American Coalition of Indianapolis, Radio One and Indianapolis Recorder hosted the first mayoral debate on Black issues. Radio One’s Tina Cosby did an excellent job serving as the moderator and IPS was a wonderful host. Perhaps more than what the candidates said we now know we will do this moving forward. Go to the African American Coalition of Indianapolis Facebook page to see both mayoral candidate responses to the Concerned Clergy and Baptist Ministerial Alliance as well as the actual debate.
