Drew Brees is not a racist. That’s part of the problem.
Last week, Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance asked Brees, superstar quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, how he would react if some NFL players “took a knee” during the upcoming season. Brees responded:
“Well, I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell you what I feel when the National Anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II … both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place.”
Brees admitted that not everything is “right with our country” and that “we still have a long way to go,” presumably referencing racial discrimination. Still, he believes that “showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart … shows unity”.
Brees is very popular among players and fans. He has won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He has repeatedly been lauded for his work ethic, on-field excellence and philanthropy. More to the point, I have never heard any suggestion that Brees is racist. It would be easy to dismiss him if he had the sullied reputation of the infamous Ty Cobb (or even the forgettable John Rocker). By contrast, Brees is the “All-American” face of the Saints, and arguably of New Orleans itself.
The reaction to Brees’ comments was swift, with several athletes, entertainers and others publicly condemning him.
Such condemnation has at least two components. One is that Brees seemed oblivious that his words added to the extreme racial tension that has resulted from the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The other is that it is inconceivable for Brees to have been unaware that his characterization of kneeling is completely false.
He had to have known that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to kneel in protest of police brutality following a suggestion from former NFL player — and retired Army Green Beret — Nate Boyer.
Brees’ comments matter because of his success and stature. They’re confounding because of his personal experiences. This man has spent virtually his entire life around Black athletes; I assume that he has fostered genuine friendships with many of them.
In short, he has spent more than enough time with Black men to have heard — directly from them — why Kap and other players felt the need to kneel in protest. The fact that he still decided to say what he said is beyond tone deaf; it is willfully grating.
Brees has apologized. Twice. I have not spent any time wondering whether his mea culpas are sincere. (Unlike sports commentator Jason Whitlock, I’m not a would-be “X-Man” whose mutant power is mind-reading.)
Regardless of whether Brees expressed contrition because of the hit to his reputation or because he now “gets it,” the fact remains that he can’t “un-say” what he said. And we can’t un-hear or un-read his words.
To his credit, Brees has not raised the common — and completely ridiculous — “I have Black friends” or “there’s not a racist bone in my body” defenses. (If there were just one piece of advice that I would offer to my white friends, it would be for them never to respond to a charge of racism with those trite phrases.)
The best way that I know to help white people understand our outrage is this: Most of us are as upset about Drew Brees’ seeming lack of concern about Black lives as white people are upset about Michael Vick’s lack of concern about dogs’ lives.
In short, this nation will not experience the unity for which Brees appropriately calls until “non-racist” white Americans fully affirm Black people’s humanity. That affirmation includes not irresponsibly confusing our rightful protests with “disrespect” for our nation — the one for which Black people have fought and died in every war since the American Revolution.
The Saints and their fans have adopted the tagline “Who Dat?”, which has its origins in mid-19th century minstrel shows. (The phrase is Black vernacular for “Who is that?”) The appropriate question now is “Who are you, Drew?” Your next steps will be crucial to restoring the goodwill that you have spent decades building.
Larry Smith is a community leader. Contact him at larry@leaf-llc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.