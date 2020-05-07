The economy or your health. Which do you choose?
I’ve been really disturbed at discourse surrounding COVID-19. It’s devolved into choosing the economy or choosing health. This argument is also partisan. A Republican president and some Republican governors are ready to “open up,” “reopen” or get the economy “going” while some Democrats want to move a little slower.
The decision you make also demonstrates just how much you love America. You’re patriotic if you want to get back to work. You’re patriotic if you want to sacrifice lives for the economy. Your life is a small price to pay so your country and your grandchildren will have a good economy. We have a president talking about in the future there will be stadiums filled with dead people.
It would be comical if it wasn’t real. The fact that we are even entertaining such a conversation illustrates the sad state of America. Why is it an either or proposition? As rational, thinking people with common sense can’t we be concerned about both?
I think most people — regardless of ideology — understand we need to end the stay-at-home orders at some point. I think most people also realize the economy has taken a hit and things will continue to worsen the longer we stay at home. I think most people don’t want the economy to tank any more than it has and want to get it “going” again.
The number of people losing their jobs is astronomical. I imagine if you were working before the pandemic, chances are you still want to work. You probably enjoy getting a regular paycheck to pay your bills and feed your family. Yes, unemployment benefits were increased and extended to help those who lost their job through this time, but those benefits will eventually end.
The economy is a real issue as is COVID-19. The idea behind asking people to stay at home was to decrease the spread so as not to overwhelm hospitals and medical personnel. This is still a risk and why reopening of the economy is gradual.
It does no good to reopen the economy and everyone become ill. It puts us right back where we started if not farther behind. Predictions call for a second wave of COVID-19. This could stall the economy again. The economy can’t run properly if a large number of Americans are sick and dying. You kind of need healthy people.
I’d prefer to not have enough people die to fill a stadium. I also like getting paid every two weeks. Much like I can walk and chew gum at the same time and pat my head and rub my stomach at the same time, I can care about the economy and my health, the health of my family, friends, coworkers and others at the same time.
I appreciate Gov. Eric Holcomb’s and Mayor Joe Hogsett’s gradual approach. I’m curious to see how well things go — and judging from this past weekend, not well — but I’m hopeful.
It makes no sense to do this all again if we could’ve done it right the first time. Once was enough for me.
