It will be 2020 in just a few hours, and yet I feel like I’ve unknowingly and unwillingly traveled back in time to a period in the 1900s before the civil rights movement.
A man wielding a machete entered the home of a rabbi in New York and stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration. A few hours later, thousands of miles away in Texas, a man toting a gun killed two people as they attended worship service at church.
I always thought houses of worship were off limits when it came to people seeking to harm others. It was naïve of me to think that. When I think about pre-civil rights America, it wasn’t uncommon for violence to happen at church — the bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, is one of the most widely known incidents.
When I think globally, it was extremely naïve of me to think violence didn’t happen at houses of worship. Such violence has been a common occurrence in other countries for years. The walls of a church, mosque, temple or synagogue mean nothing to those with so much hate in their hearts that they want to harm others. The irony is many times these individuals think they’re on a righteous mission from God.
Since 1999, 18 fatal church shootings have occurred in the U.S. Texas and Georgia have both had three church shootings, with Texas having the deadliest shooting. In 2017, 26 people and an unborn baby were killed at First Baptist Sutherland Springs Church in Texas.
As we step into a new year, this doesn’t feel like progress. We’re regressing. It’s really sad that so many don’t see it. They truly believe going back to the way “things used to be” is the way to make America great again. We all know that’s a dog whistle about making America protestant, white and middle class. The problem with making things the way they used to be is things were never this way. Sure, that’s the ideal concept we sold the world about America, but America has never been just one thing. Isn’t that supposed to be the beauty of America, the melting pot — that anyone can come from anyplace in the world and make a home in this country? The plurality of America is supposed to be our greatest accomplishment. Maybe that only applied if you came from European countries because the more people of non-European descent arrive on this land, the more pushback we get about immigration.
Those who think America was always been white, protestant and middle class tell on themselves. They wore blinders to the real America and ignored everyone who didn’t fit those categories.
I see the increase in shootings at churches, malls, grocery stores, schools and movie theaters as indicative of a larger problem in our society. It’s not just about guns but about a person or a group deciding another group doesn’t belong here — and it’s their duty to eradicate those who don’t belong.
It seems for years Americans had this type of extremism under control. While such incidents may have happened in the past, the frequency at which these incidents happen today is alarming. I will be convinced forever that much of what is happening today — No. 45 and his hate-filled rhetoric — is backlash to President Barack Obama and the realization that this country will have a majority-minority population in a few short years. If 45 gets a second term, I don’t foresee our country improving — at least not what I consider improvement. I shudder to think how far we could regress, and though I try not to be melodramatic, I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to think a second civil war could be in this country’s future.
